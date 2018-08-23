Stabbing in Paris Suburb: Latest Attacks to Shock Europe

A knife attack in the Paris suburb of Trappes claimed by Daesh* though, without evidence to back this up, is just one of the many incidents that have taken place in Europe in recent months.

Two people were killed and one was seriously wounded in a knife attack in the Paris suburb of Trappes with Daesh* claiming one of its members had carried out the assault yet provided no evidence to substantiate it. Earlier in the day, the police said they were carrying out a special operation in the commune of Trappes, located in the Yvelines prefecture of the greater Paris region.

Reported Daesh Attack Kills Two, Injures One in Paris Suburb

A knife attack in a Belgian restaurant in Plombieres on August 22 in the late afternoon led to two deaths. The motives of the attacker in this case were not linked to terrorism.

This summer, France has suffered from an increase in violent offenses, with stabbing attacks, sexual assaults, and fights occurring across the country on almost a daily basis.

Stabbing Attack in Southern France Kills One, Injures Another Person

On August 19, at least seven people were injured as the result of an incident near a nightclub in Cambrai, (Nord) France, where a man rammed his car into a nearby crowd.

The previous week, a knife-stabbing attack in the parking lot of a supermarket in Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux, France ended in the death of one person and another being wounded.

Two football fans died during celebrations in France after the country won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in July. According to the French TV channel BFMTV, a driver, who was celebrating the success of Les Bleus, crashed into a tree and died of a heart attack in Saint-Felix commune in northern France, while another fan broke his neck after jumping into a canal in Annecy, French newspaper Dauphine Libere reported.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia