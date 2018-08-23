More Than 50% of Convicted Rapists in Sweden Are Foreigners

Almost eight out of ten convicted for assault and rape in Sweden over the past five years are from countries outside of Europe, an investigation released by Public broadcaster SVT reports.

SVT journalists analyzed all the convictions for "rape and attempted rape" over a five-year period, stating that ouf of the 843 criminals, 58% were migrants.

More than half of those convicted (427) were born outside Europe, almost 40% were born in the Middle East or Africa.

In cases where the perpetrator and the victim were unknown to each other, the number of non-Europeans jumps to 75% or about 97 men out of 129 in this particular category, with 40% of these migrants having lived in Sweden for a year or less.

As the case studies showed, criminals were often under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They have a low level of education and at least one third have also been found guilty of other offenses.

Criminal convictions are rarely handed out in sexual assault cases in Sweden.

As the statistics from the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention testify, in 2016, for example, the courts pronounced such verdicts in only 142 cases, although in the same year a total of 6,715 rapes had been reported.