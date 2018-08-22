Register
21:09 GMT +322 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This 1942 photo provided by the the public prosecutor's office in Hamburg via the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, shows Heinrich Himmler, center left, shaking hands with new guard recruits at the Trawniki concentration camp in Nazi occupied Poland.

    Deported US Nazi is Unlikely to Be Prosecuted in Germany, Will Live in Care Home

    © AP Photo / public prosecutor's office in Hamburg via the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    US authorities have been struggling to deport a former Nazi death camp guard for almost 15 years with none of the relevant countries willing to take him in.

    Jakiw Palij, a 95-year-old former Nazi collaborator, has been deported from the US to Germany after months of negotiations, but is unlikely to be prosecuted by the authorities there, The Guardian reported, citing the head of the Central Office for the Investigation of Nazi Crimes, Jens Rommel. According to him, Germans simply don't have enough evidence to link the old man to murders in the death camps, although the US authorities suspect him of being an accomplice to 6,000 murders.

    READ MORE: US Deports Former Nazi Labor Camp Guard Jakiw Palij to Germany — White House

    Instead, upon arrival to Düsseldorf airport, Palij was taken to a retirement home, where he will reportedly live to the end of his days with his stay being paid for by the state.

    "His transfer from the US doesn't change anything about the state of evidence. In theory, prosecutors could resume their proceedings in case something changed, but for that proof would be necessary in particular, which would bring the person into direct connection with the crimes," Rommel said.

    Jakiw Palij, who was reportedly trained by the SS in 1941 as a guard for a Nazi death camp, received US citizenship in 1957 by giving false information. The truth surfaced in 2003 and the US revoked his citizenship.

    Related:

    US Deports Former Nazi Labor Camp Guard Jakiw Palij to Germany – White House
    US Teacher Under Fire For His Nazi-Themed Wrestling Persona (VIDEO)
    Nazi Flag Hoisted in US Town as Stars and Stripes Found Thrown Away Crumpled
    WATCH: US Teacher Under Investigation for Performing as Nazi-Themed Wrestler
    ‘No One Seemed Troubled’: Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Leader Gets Warm Welcome in US
    Tags:
    death camp, Nazi collaborators, Nazi, United States, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rich and Famous: Forbes Releases Highest-Earning Female Athletes List
    Rich and Famous: Forbes Releases List of Highest-Earning Female Athletes
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse