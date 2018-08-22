Brexiteers Told to Join Tories Ahead of Potential Boris Johnson Leadership Bid

Boris Johnson resigned from his post as foreign secretary earlier this year over disagreements with UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan, though he continues to serve as an MP, and has been tipped as a future leader of the party.

Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns has called on Brexiteers to join the Tory Party to boost Johnson’s chance of launching a successful leadership challenge, adding that the party shouldn’t prevent Eurosceptics from joining.

In an opinion piece published by The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday, Jenkyns said the Conservative Party shouldn’t be “closing its doors” on “potential friends.”

“We should not be closing our doors to potential friends when Corbyn is banging on the doors to Number 10,” she wrote.

With support for PM May dwindling, the prospect of an intraparty leadership contest can’t be ruled out, and Jenkyns called for more power to be granted to party members in selecting their next leader.

Earlier, Arron Banks, founder of pro-Brexit campaigning group Leave.EU urged the group’s members to join the Tories to enable them to vote for a committed Brexiteer candidate, potentially Boris Johnson, in the event of a leadership contest.

Meanwhile, pro-EU campaigners are calling for a second referendum to be held, as they look to halt Brexit and keep Britain in the trading bloc.

However, the government has dismissed these calls, insisting that the UK will leave the EU next March even if a deal isn’t reached.

