Man Arrested in London After Video Of Car Driving Over People Goes Viral

A video has been circulating online showing a car making repeated attempts to run over pedestrians before apparently hitting one man, prompting the person holding the camera to shout, "He's dead! He's dead!"

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a video was posted on Twitter of a car mowing down pedestrians in east London. The Metropolitan Police were made aware of the footage on Twitter, which showed a man driving a grey Ford Focus into a group of pedestrians after dark.

The incident took place on Sunday, August 19, in Romford.

— London 999 Feed (@999London) 22 August 2018

The police said they did not receive any complaints from the public about the incident but they found the damaged and abandoned car in Durham Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, August 21.

They then reviewed the footage and established the incident had happened at Chandlers Way at 3.39am on Sunday.

Detectives recovered the Ford Focus and are carrying out forensic tests on it.

"Although we have made progress with our enquiries, we are keen to speak to anyone who has information and to hear from any victims who may have been hurt during the ordeal. This is believed to have been an isolated incident and we're working hard to establish what happened in the lead up to the attack," said Detective Inspector Dean Grafton.

He urged people who witnessed the incident at the scene, rather than on social media, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2157/21AUG.

Or if they feared the consequences they could call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.