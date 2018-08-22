Register
16:12 GMT +322 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on May 19, 2018 Italian actress Asia Argento poses as she arrives for the closing ceremony and the screening of the film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France

    Asia Argento Reportedly Admits to Having Sex With Minor, Unaware of Age

    © AFP 2018 / Loic VENANCE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    111

    Straight after the image of a contentious transaction emerged online, Ms. Argento, who had notably earlier made headlines in the Harvey Weinstein case, opted to shed some light on her now much debated 2013 affair with a then underage colleague.

    According to a number of texts, revealed by TMZ, along with an image of actors Asia Argento and Jimmy Bennett lying topless in bed allegedly after having intercourse, a woman identified as Asia Argento admitted to her one of her friends that she had had sex with the then 17 year old, despite previous claims that she had never slept with him.

    TMZ claimed that the Italian actress, in the messages made public, noted: “I had sex with him it felt weird. I didn't know he was a minor until the shakedown letter,” thereby referring to a recent article by The New York Times, in which it exposed a payment allegedly made to silence Jimmy Bennett.

    “The public knows nothing. Only what the NYT wrote. Which is one sided. The shakedown letter. The horny kid jumped me,” Argento, who pioneered the #MeToo movement, was cited as saying.

    Actress Asia Argento gestures on stage during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018
    © AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer
    Actress Asia Argento Denies Sexual Relationship With Underage Actor - Reports

    According to The New York Times, Argento, who was 37 at the time of the alleged encounter in a California hotel room, paid Bennett $380,000 from an account of her ex-boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, who committed suicide earlier this summer, to silence Bennett just months after she had accused director Harvey Weinstein for multiple counts of sexual misconduct. Argento herself has flatly denied those claims, putting the blame on Bourdain.

    In April, Bennett, now 22, had threatened legal action with regard to the case, with Argento publicly claiming on Tuesday that she had “never had any sexual relationship” with her co-actor, who played her son in “The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things” in 2004.

    Subsequent messages leaked by TMZ, also purportedly penned by Argento, suggest that when she herself was 17, she had been “with a 33-year-old for years.”

    “If I lose my job I will move to Africa or the Amazon forest. I want to be among the 90 per cent of the world that doesn't give a f*** about this s***,” the supposed Hollywood star was cited as saying.

    Argento then supposedly sent an image of a love confession allegedly left for her by Bennett on a sheet of paper with a Ritz Carlton logo on it. “Asia, I love you with all my heart. So glad we met again and I'm so glad your [sic] in my life. Jimmy,” the note read.

    #Metoo
    CC0
    'Unsurprising': Quarter of Finnish Men Say #Metoo Has Adverse Effect

    “He wrote me this afterwards and kept sending me unsolicited nudes all these years up until two weeks before the attorneys [sic] letter,” Argento supposedly claimed, adding that he “told her she had been his sexual fantasy since he was 12.”

    The latest report as well as subsequent speculations appear to have hit a nerve with many Twitter users, with one arrist even coming up with posters "all over Los Angeles", featuring the word "SheToo" and a revealing gesture.

    Bennett’s accusation comes nearly a year after his “sexual abuser” claimed she had been sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein in a hotel room in 1997 when she was 21 years old. Being among the first to give rise to the #MeToo movement, she told Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker last year that the already popular director had asked her for a massage and then performed oral sex on her against her will.

    READ MORE: Bill Clinton Defends Himself Over Lewinsky Scandal, Calls #MeToo 'Way Overdue'


    Related:

    Australian Brand Changes #MeToo Clothing Line Name Following Online Fury
    Is Woody Allen the Poster Boy of #MeToo Movement?; Unrest in Nicaragua
    Bill Clinton Defends Himself Over Lewinsky Scandal, Calls #MeToo 'Way Overdue'
    No Nobel? #MeToo Afterglow Casts Doubts Over 2018 Prize in Literature
    Tags:
    MeToo, harassment, sexual abuse, sexual assault, allegation, Minors, Asia Argento, Harvey Weinstein, Italy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shock and Awe: Eye-Catching Moments of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards
    Shock and Awe: Eye-Catching Moments of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok