Russian Citizen Detained in Berlin on Suspicion of Plotting Terror Attack

The news comes just a month after the German authorities requested the arrest of a woman, allegedly linked to Daesh terror group, who planned to carry out an attack in Berlin using biological weapons.

"The Prosecutor General's Office today detained a 31-year-old Russian citizen, named Magomed-Ali S., on the basis of an arrest warrant dated August 9, 2018. The operation was conducted by a special unit of the federal criminal police and the Berlin criminal police. In addition, the suspect's apartment was searched," the German officials stated.

The release said the detainee "is suspected of preparing a serious crime against the state and preparing a crime with the use of explosives." According to the Prosecutor General's Office, he was suspected of working with Clement B., who was detained in France in 2017.

French police find in the apartment of Clement B. guns, explosives and the flad of the Daesh terror group.

