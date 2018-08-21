'He's Dead!' Driver Runs Over People in London (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

A video recently published on Twitter shows an unidentified person driving a grey Ford Focus trying to mow down pedestrians in Romford, east London.
The video shows the car making repeated attempts to run over pedestrians before apparently hitting one man, prompting the person holding the camera to shout, "He’s dead! He’s dead!"
WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities
#Romford— London 999 Feed (@999London) 20 августа 2018 г.
Video of a car deliberately driving in to people
Unconfirmed reports it's happened in Romford last night
Vid @Snapchat pic.twitter.com/MkQBuiQFjm
The driver then quickly speeds away as one bystander tries to stop the car.
The incident reportedly took place on August 19.
According to The Sun, a Romford local named Shannon Quartermaine claimed that she found the car featured in the video a few minutes away from the scene of the incident.
READ MORE: Three Injured as Car Rams into Pedestrians in Spain's Zaragoza — Reports
The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into this matter.
"The footage is in the process of being reviewed and enquiries are underway to establish whether the vehicle is linked to the incident. No allegations have been received at this time,” a police spokesperson said. "No arrests, enquiries continue."
All comments
Show new comments (0)