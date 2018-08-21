'He's Dead!' Driver Runs Over People in London (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

The British police have reportedly launched an investigation into an apparent hit-and-run incident, which was captured on video and revealed to the public via social media.

A video recently published on Twitter shows an unidentified person driving a grey Ford Focus trying to mow down pedestrians in Romford, east London.

The video shows the car making repeated attempts to run over pedestrians before apparently hitting one man, prompting the person holding the camera to shout, "He’s dead! He’s dead!"

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

#Romford



Video of a car deliberately driving in to people

Unconfirmed reports it's happened in Romford last night



Vid @Snapchat pic.twitter.com/MkQBuiQFjm — London 999 Feed (@999London) 20 августа 2018 г.

The driver then quickly speeds away as one bystander tries to stop the car.

The incident reportedly took place on August 19.

According to The Sun, a Romford local named Shannon Quartermaine claimed that she found the car featured in the video a few minutes away from the scene of the incident.

The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into this matter.

"The footage is in the process of being reviewed and enquiries are underway to establish whether the vehicle is linked to the incident. No allegations have been received at this time,” a police spokesperson said. "No arrests, enquiries continue."