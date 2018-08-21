Register
21 August 2018
    Policemen are outside the nerve agent victim Charlie Rowley in Amesbury. File photo

    "Novichok" Survivor Reportedly Rushed to Hospital Again After Going Blind

    Europe
    In late July, a man, who was earlier hospitalized after collapsing in his home in Amesbury, UK due to allegedly being poisoned with Novichok nerve agent, was discharged. The incident took place several miles away from Salisbury, where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found in a similar condition in March.

    Charlie Rowley, the surviving victim of an alleged nerve agent poisoning in the UK city of Amesbury in early July, has again been hospitalized because of impaired vision, his older brother said on Monday.

    "He's just told me now he can't see, he has blurred vision. It's not too good. He's been knocked sideways. His girlfriend has died, he's just got out of a coma. He's been released from an intensive care unit and all of a sudden he's back in an IC unit," The Guardian quoted Matthew Rowley as saying.

    READ MORE: Kremlin: Amesbury Incident Threat to Europe, Alleged Links to Russia Are Absurd

    He added that he did not know whether his brother's current treatment was related to the alleged poisoning incident, saying that he is "not a doctor" and that he does not want "to cause panic."

    "I've only got one younger brother. If I lose him I haven't got anyone. He sounds quite distant on the phone. He sounded quite elusive, not really making sense. I was trying to ask him about stuff but couldn't get any real information out of him," Matthew pointed out.

    The spokesman for Salisbury district hospital, where Charlie Rowley was taken, told The Guardian that neither of the hospital's patients was receiving any nerve agent-related treatment at the moment.

    READ MORE: Amesbury Man Confesses He Gave 'Perfume Bottle' With 'Nerve Agent' to Girlfriend

    On July 4, the UK police reported a "serious incident" in Amesbury, where two people were exposed to an unknown substance and hospitalized in critical condition.

    Shortly after, the UK police announced that the couple, Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, was believed to have handled an item allegedly contaminated with the same military-grade nerve agent which was allegedly used in an attack on the Skripals in Salisbury. On July 8, Sturgess died at the hospital, while Rowley was discharged from the medical facility on July 20.

    READ MORE: Salisbury & Amesbury Cases: Top 5 Unsubstantiated Pieces of 'Evidence'

    View London. (File)
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Ex-Spy Skripal's Niece Intends to Accompany Her Grandmother to London
    On March 4, former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. Both were later discharged from the hospital.

    The United Kingdom and its allies have accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what UK experts claimed was the A234 nerve agent, without presenting any proof.

    Russian authorities have vehemently refuted the allegations as groundless, asking for access to the case's materials, including the nerve agent. The request, however, was rejected by London.

    • Сomment

