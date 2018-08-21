UK Ignoring Russia's Requests Over Aeroflot Former Top Manager's Death Probe

LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom keeps ignoring Russia's requests regarding the probe into the death of Nikolai Glushkov, a former top manager of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot, and yet another note from the Russian Embassy has been left without response by the UK Foreign Office, the embassy told Sputnik on Monday.

"Unfortunately, we are forced to acknowledge that the UK side is trying to avoid any cooperation with Russia on the investigation of Glushkov's death… After the Foreign Office said about a month ago that all requests for information on this case should be addressed not to the police but directly to the foreign affairs ministry, the embassy urgently prepared and sent a diplomatic note… However, this request remained unanswered," the embassy's press secretary said.

According to the spokesman, the latest note included a proposal to organize a meeting of Russian Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko with Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Cressida Dick and to hold bilateral consultations with investigators.

The diplomat stressed that the embassy was still receiving most information about the investigation from police press statements and media reports.

Glushkov, who had been sentenced in absentia in Russia to eight years in prison on embezzlement charges, died in London in mid-March. The UK police are treating the probe into his death as a murder inquiry. In Russia, an investigation has been opened as well.