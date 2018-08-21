At Least 10 People Killed in Flooding in Southern Italy

ROME (Sputnik) - At least 10 people were killed in flooding caused by heavy rain in the southern Italian region of Calabria, a spokesman for the regional Italian Civil Protection Department, Carlo Tansi, said Monday.

Another seven people were hospitalized due to injuries, Italian Civil Protection Department spokesman said.

© REUTERS / Italian Firefighters Press Office Trump Offers Italy Help in Wake of Deadly Genoa Bridge Collapse - White House

According to the information of Cosenza province authorities, two groups of 18 people each were touring in the Pollino National Park on Monday. Due to heavy rains, the level of the Raganello mountain river suddenly rose abruptly, and many tourists were washed away by a stormy stream of water.

READ MORE: Over 167 Dead in Southern India's Worst Flood in Nearly a Century

Three people are still missing. According to Tansi, firefighters and civil protection deparment's staff will continue to search for the missing people all night. The situation in the national park is monitored by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.