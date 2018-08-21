UK Foreign Secretary to Urge EU to Expand Sanctions Against Russia

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, speaking Tuesday at the US Institute of Peace in Washington DC, will urge the European Union to expand sanctions against Russia over the Salisbury incident, according to excerpts from Hunt's speech obtained by Sputnik.

"Of course we must engage with Moscow, but we must also be blunt: Russia’s foreign policy under President Putin has made the world a more dangerous place," according to the speech.

© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev Russia Ready for Possible New Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Project - Lawmaker

"And today the United Kingdom asks its allies to go further by calling on the European Union to ensure its sanctions against Russia are comprehensive, and that we truly stand shoulder to shoulder with the US. That means calling out and responding to transgressions with one voice whenever and wherever they occur, from the streets of Salisbury to the fate of Crimea," it says.

Previously, Jeremy Hunt thanked the United States for announcing the new sanctions against Russia and "standing firm… on this".

READ MORE: UK PM: There Are Some Areas Where We Should Be Enhancing Anti-Russia Sanctions

Washington earlier announced new sanctions against Russia pointing at the allegations of chemical weapons use in Salisbury, a claim strongly rejected by Moscow as groundless.