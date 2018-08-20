Trump Offers Italy Help in Wake of Deadly Genoa Bridge Collapse - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump offered assistance with the deadly bridge collapse in Genoa to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during a phone call on Monday, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

"President Trump spoke with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte this morning to express his condolences and offer assistance following the bridge collapse in Italy last week," Sanders said.

Italian Media has reported at least 43 people were killed when a section of the Ponte Morandi bridge collapsed on Tuesday. More than 600 people lost their homes located near the bridge because they were forced to leave them.

Nine people injured in the incident remain in the hospital; eight of them are in serious condition.