UK Yoga Enthusiast Survives 10 Hours in Sea After Falling From Cruise Ship

The passenger went overboard far away from the coast while the vessel was making its way to Italy. She hasn't been seriously hurt and is now receiving medical treatment in a Croatian hospital.

A 46-year-old British woman who fell from a cruise ship, has been rescued after spending 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea, UK media report.

The unlucky vacationer, identified as Kay Longstaff, reportedly plunged from the Norwegian Star cruise ship around 100km off Croatia's coast shortly before midnight on Saturday as the liner was en route to Venice in Italy.

The crew raised the alarm at about 6.30am on Sunday. The woman was found three hours later more than a kilometer away from the spot where she was believed to have fallen overboard.

"I am very lucky to be alive," she told the Croatian news channel HRT. "I was sitting at the back of the deck and, yeah… it was bad."

The rescued passenger, who is said to have suffered no serious injuries, was taken to a hospital in Pula, Croatia. "She said the fact that she practices yoga helped her, as she was fit. She said she was singing to not feel cold in the sea overnight," an unnamed rescuer said, as quoted by the Sun.