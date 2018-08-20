Last EEK of Summer! WATCH Dozens of Dead Rodents Wash up on Barcelona Beaches

It is believed that the dead animals, which were found in debris in water and sand along the popular beaches, were washed ashore after heavy rains struck the region last week.

Yellow flags were raised on ten beaches in Barcelona on Sunday after dozens of dead rats washed up on the Spanish coast, El Periódico daily reports.

In videos posted on social media, the corpses of rodents are seen floating along the seashore in debris. Some of them have accumulated in the sands of packed beaches, presumably because of storms and flash floods that hit the city on Friday.

🏊‍♂️ Bandera groga a totes les platges de Barcelona per brutícia després de les pluges torrencials de divendres https://t.co/s2nQt4eUr2 pic.twitter.com/F6GhAegJPb — btv notícies (@btvnoticies) 19 августа 2018 г.

Local officials rushed to clean up the beaches after the rain, scooping the deceased rats out of the water with large nets. Some bold vacationers, however, urged them to remove the yellow flags and eagerly went swimming despite the dead rats floating around.

@AdaColau la verdad que sus servicios no funcionan y usted brilla por su ausencia hace 3 horas que avisamos de estas ratas muertas y nadie a venido, nos vamos y las están aquí enhorabuena 🎉 @bcn_ajuntament #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/QY1dshAQ4m — Cesar Obando Oficial (@obandooficial) 18 августа 2018 г.

Barcelona, the second-largest city in Spain and capital city of Catalonia, is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. According to official statistics, in 2016, it welcomed some 32 million visitors, including 8 million overnight tourists, far outnumbering its 1.6-million population.