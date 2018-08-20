Normandy Four Could Meet in Paris, Timing Not Determined Yet – Kremlin Aide

The aide pointed out that the possibility to hold the new Normandy Four summit was discussed during the Saturday talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel.
“[The parties] discussed the possibility to hold such a meeting. They agreed that it was necessary to prepare such a meeting so that it would have some results. The experts were told to continue work on preparations for it [Normandy Four summit]. No time frame was determined,” Ushakov told the Izvestiya newspaper.
The military operation in eastern Ukraine was launched by Kiev in 2014, after residents of the region refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government.
In 2015, a ceasefire agreement brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four group (France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine) was reached in Minsk, but the situation has remained tense, with both parties accusing each other of violating the truce.
