Normandy Four Could Meet in Paris, Timing Not Determined Yet – Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The next meeting of leaders of the Normandy Four states may take place in the French capital of Paris but the date of the summit has not been determined yet, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

The aide pointed out that the possibility to hold the new Normandy Four summit was discussed during the Saturday talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“[The parties] discussed the possibility to hold such a meeting. They agreed that it was necessary to prepare such a meeting so that it would have some results. The experts were told to continue work on preparations for it [Normandy Four summit]. No time frame was determined,” Ushakov told the Izvestiya newspaper.

© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky Ukraine Civil War's Ugly Scars: Kiev's Soldiers Kill Each Other in Donbass

The aide added that Russia had nothing against holding such a meeting in Paris.

The military operation in eastern Ukraine was launched by Kiev in 2014, after residents of the region refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government.

In 2015, a ceasefire agreement brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four group (France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine) was reached in Minsk, but the situation has remained tense, with both parties accusing each other of violating the truce.

WATCH: Orlando Bloom Surprises Children in Donbass