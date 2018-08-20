Street Hammer Attack Leaves 2 Women 'Fighting for Life' in Greenwich - Reports

A man has been arrested by UK police on a suspicion of the attempted murder of two women on Sunday in at Adderley Gardens in Greenwich, south-east London, The Daily Star reported.

According to the statement of the Metropolitan police, the officers were called at 12.10 pm to find the women, aged 64 and 30, suffering from injuries "consistent with a violent assaul." Both women were taken to London hospitals where they are reportedly fighting for their lives.

According to The Daily Star, eyewitnesses, who rushed to aid the victims, said one was injured to such an extent her "face was hanging off", saying that the victims were all "covered in blood" while the suspect walked "calmly" around, swinging his hammer and hitting a brick wall.

UK Police reportedly arrested Joe Xuereb, 27, several hours later in Old Farm Avenue, Sidcup, around two miles from the crime scene.

Metropolitan police spokesman told reporters that a hammer was recovered from the scene which was "believed to have been used in the assault."

Xuereb had been reportedly spotted by a woman who then followed him in her car, until authorities were able to detain him. According to the Scotland Yard, the perpetrator was believed to have some mental health issues.

However, local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and and ahve cordoned off his home in Adderley Gardens, Eltham.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW