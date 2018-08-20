‘A Disaster’: UK Fashion Mogul Gives $1 Million Cash to Anti-Brexit Campaign

On Sunday, a co-founder of the fashion brand Superdry announced that he had donated $1.28 million to a group seeking a new referendum on Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Julian Dunkerton, a multimillionaire fashion label founder with retail outlets in 46 countries, recently told the Sunday Times that he will financially support the People's Vote, a UK campaign group launched in April of this year calling for a new public vote on the final Brexit deal between the UK and the European Union, because Brexit will be a "disaster."

"I'm putting some of my money behind the People's Vote campaign because I know we have a genuine chance to turn this around," he said, the Telegraph reported Sunday.

According to a recent poll conducted by YouGov research data company, almost half of UK citizens support the idea of holding of a second Brexit referendum if talks between London and Brussels break down. Forty-five percent of Brits are also said to be seeking a second referendum, regardless of whether London and Brussels reach a deal.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May, however, has repeatedly denied the possibility of another referendum on Brexit, reiterating that the ultimate decision was made during the 2016 vote.

The UK voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, with negotiations between the two parties expected to last until March 29, 2019. The two sides' main concerns include a scheme for future economic cooperation and the status of the UK nationals living in the EU.

Fears of a no-deal Brexit have been looming after EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier rejected several of London's trade proposals.

In July, several high-ranking UK officials resigned over May's Brexit plan, which the UK cabinet has since approved.

Two vice chairs of the UK Conservative Party, Maria Caulfield and Ben Bradley, resigned a day after Boris Johnson resigned as UK foreign secretary, and two days after the resignation of Brexit Minister David Davis over Brexit plan disagreements with May.