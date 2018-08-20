Greece Exits Final Three-Year Bailout Program - ESM Fund

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) rescue fund said Monday that Athens has successfully concluded its final, three-year bailout program, agreed in August 2015 to aid the country cope with a debt crisis.

The ESM has allocated 61.9 billion euros over three years in support of the macroeconomic adjustment and bank recapitalisation, Reuters reported.

"Today we can safely conclude the ESM program with no more follow-up rescue programmes as, for the first time since early 2010, Greece can stand on its own feet," Mario Centeno, the chairman of the ESM's board of governors, was quoted in a statement by Reuters.

"This was possible thanks to the extraordinary effort of the Greek people, the good cooperation with the current Greek government and the support of European partners through loans and debt relief," Mario Centeno said.

