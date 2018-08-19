Paris Fire Seriously Injures 7, Including 5 Children - Reports

A conflagration at Aubervilliers on Sunday left at least seven people seriously injured, including five children who were in a "life-threatening" condition, local authorities told AFP.

Several police officers were also slightly hurt in the fire near Paris, which was later brought under control, a Paris fire service spokesman was quoted by AFP.

🚨 Au moins 22 personnes ont été blessés, dont 5 enfants en état d'urgence absolue, dans un grave incendie qui s'est déclenché en fin d'après-midi à #Aubervilliers (Seine-Saint-Denis). pic.twitter.com/WjFQ0GYVdc — deSperate (@TBMJ2_) 19 августа 2018 г.

Nearly a hundred firefighters have fought against the blaze in the attic of a building with two floors at Aubervilliers. Local authorities launched an invisitigation into the cause of the blaze, AFP reported.



DIRECT 🇫🇷 Violent incendie à Aubervilliers: nouveau bilan de 8 victimes en état d'urgence absolue dont 5 enfants. (images @RemyBuisine) https://t.co/CK7dTV1UAY pic.twitter.com/NNp3GCcjhJ — Actu17 (@Actu17) 19 августа 2018 г.

According ot AFP, a fire in a housing complex nearly a month ago in Aubervilliers killed a mother and her three children, leaving nine others injured.

