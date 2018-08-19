'Rapists and Rats': FB Swarmed by Anti-Islam Remarks After Johnson's Burqa Jibe

An analysis of Boris Johnson-related posts and groups on Facebook found that they had been mobbed by hundreds of users insulting Muslim immigrants and believers. This comes two weeks after the ex-foreign secretary compared burqa-wearing women with "letterboxes" and "bank robbers," sparking a public debate and condemnation in the Tory party.

Boris Johnson's official Facebook page has been flooded by hundreds of anti-Islam messages after his burqa remark, The Sunday Times reports.

An examination of the entries that promote Boris Johnson's articles and speeches has found calls for "no Muslims in government, police or army."

"That's crazy to trust them. They are just waiting for the Jihad signal to turn on us. #islamophobicandproud," a post reads.

Another one was even more explicit: "Come on Boris, you had the bottle to start getting rid of these bloody Muslims, just like Enoch [Powell] wanted to rid us of all yer bloody c**ns!" in apparently reference to a famous 1968 speech by then MP Enoch Powell, who scolded mass immigration to the UK.

The investigation also reportedly uncovered thousands of vile comments on ten Conservative-linked Facebook groups that referred to Muslims as "devil worshippers", "invaders", "lepers", "rapists" and "sand rats."

Boris Johnson "totally condemns the hateful views posted by a small minority" on Facebook, an unnamed source said, as quoted by The Sunday Times.

The posts were exposed after Boris Johnson compared burqa-wearing women with "letterboxes" and "bank robbers" in a Daily Telegraph column, sparking outrage within the Muslim community and igniting a row in the Conservative camp. Prime Minister May and Conservative chairman Brandon Lewis have called on Johnson to apologize, but he has refused to do so. Moreover, he has faced an internal Tory inquiry after the party received dozens of complaints about his statement.