Model Accuses English Premier League Star of Drugging, Raping Her – Reports

A French woman has allegedly been the target of a sexual assault by a pair of footballers, one of whom reportedly plays in the English Premier League. The identities of the woman, as well as the men she has accused haven't been made public.

A French model was allegedly drugged and raped during a night out in London by a “World Cup star” and his friend, a non-league footballer, The Daily Star reports.

The woman, whose name along the name of her alleged attackers have not been disclosed for legal reasons, reported the incident to the French authorities upon her return to Paris and was examined by forensic medics there.

According to her, the attack occurred after she drank two glasses of champagne and one vodka while partying in a nightclub with the footballers and her friends where she danced with the Premier League player and shared a kiss with him.

When she started feeling unwell and vomiting, the group then headed to a rented apartment where the lady went to sleep alone.

As the model claims, she then woke up in the middle of the night to discover the star footballer had already removed her underwear and was having sex with her.

She then passed out and woke up to discover the football player’s friend sleeping next to her who allegedly dismissed her claims about the nightly attack and then proceeded to have sex with her against her will.

The model claimed that she then managed to fight off her offender and leave the room to find her friend.

READ MORE: Three People Arrested in Case of Video Showing US Woman Raping 5-Year-Old Boy

As The Daily Star points out, the Metropolitan police said they have yet to be made aware of this attack by their French colleagues.