German Media Speculates About Putin Possibly Attending Schroeder's Wedding

When asked to comment on the rumors, the Kremlin spokesman stated that Putin had no such plans and hasn't discussed the possibility yet.

The newspaper Bild reported that Berlin isn't excluding the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin coming to the German capital in October for the wedding of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder (who held the post from 1998 to 2005) to Kim So-Young of Korea.

READ MORE: Austrian FM's Wedding: WATCH Putin Dance, Congratulate Couple in German

"Putin may soon return to Germany, privately, however, there are rumors in Berlin that in October he [Putin] could attend the wedding of his friend Gerhard Schroeder," the newspaper writes, referring to the close contact between the two politicians.

According to the newspaper, the wedding ceremony is scheduled for October 5 and may be held at the Hotel Adlon in the center of Berlin.

Bild also reported that "in mid-September, the arrival of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Berlin is expected." The German authorities have yet to confirm this information.

Commenting on the media reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that there were no plans for Putin's visit to attend Schroeder's wedding and the issue hadn't been discussed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier visited the wedding of Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl in the southern Austrian state of Styria.