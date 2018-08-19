Young Man Drives Car Into Crowd Near Night Club in France - Reports

An 18-19-year-old man had an issue with a guard of a nightclub in Cambrai (Nord department) of France, AFP reported. After a row with a security, he sat into a car and rammed into the crowd standing by.

A young man suspected of ramming his car into the crowd near a nightclub in Cambrai (Nord) commune of France after a dispute with a security, was placed in custody Sunday, AFP reported, citing its sources.

At least seven people were injured as a result of the offense, including the guard. Two of them are reportedly in critical condition and were delivered to the hospitals of Lille and Valenciennes with a helicopter.

The assault took place on the night from Saturday to Sunday around 4:30 a.m local time (2:30 a.m. GMT), the media specified. The attacker was reportedly drunk and, after he could not enter the club, he rammed into people around it.

The investigation into the attack has been opened.