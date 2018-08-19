Young Man Drives Car Into Crowd Near Night Club in France - Reports

A young man suspected of ramming his car into the crowd near a nightclub in Cambrai (Nord) commune of France after a dispute with a security, was placed in custody Sunday, AFP reported, citing its sources.
At least seven people were injured as a result of the offense, including the guard. Two of them are reportedly in critical condition and were delivered to the hospitals of Lille and Valenciennes with a helicopter.
READ MORE: Stabbing Attack in Southern France Kills One, Injures Another Person — Reports
The assault took place on the night from Saturday to Sunday around 4:30 a.m local time (2:30 a.m. GMT), the media specified. The attacker was reportedly drunk and, after he could not enter the club, he rammed into people around it.
Two of them were helicopter-borne in serious condition to the hospitals of Lille and Valenciennes, according to firefighters.
The investigation into the attack has been opened.
All comments
Show new comments (0)