In the Event of an Emergency: UK to Publish Policy Manuals in Case Brexit Fails

UK Brexit Minister Dominic Raab will travel to Brussels on Tuesday in a bid to pick up the pace of Brexit talks with the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Reuters reported, citing UK Prime Minister Theresa Mays's office.

"On the agenda will be resolving the few remaining withdrawal issues related to the UK leaving the EU and pressing ahead with discussions on the future relationship," May's Downing Street office was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Raab will also reportedly give a speech emphasizing how the UK government plans to mitigate the potential risks of leaving the EU without a deal and ensure continuity and stability.

Moreover, according to the media outlet, London will also issue the first of a series of the so-called technical manuals, designed to help British people and businesses prepare for a no-deal scenario.

According to the recent poll conducted by the YouGov research and data company, nearly half of UK citizens support the idea of holding of a second Brexit referendum if the talks between London and Brussels break down. Britains also shows strong support for a second referendum in general, even in the event of London and Brussels reaching a deal, with 45 percent of the respondents advocating the revote.

However, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has denied the possibility of holding another referendum on Brexit on numerous occasions, saying that the ultimate decision was made during the 2016 vote.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, with the negotiations between the two parties expected to last until March 29, 2019. The two sides' main concerns include the scheme for future economic cooperation and the status of the UK nationals living in the European Union and vice versa.

© Sputnik / Alex Mcnoton UK Brexit Secretary David Davis Resigns After Policy Fight With PM Theresa May

The fears of a no-deal Brexit have been mounting after EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier rejected some of London's trade proposals.

In July, several high-ranked UK officials have resigned over Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan, which the UK cabinet has approved at Chequers residence.

Particulary, Two vice chairs of the UK Conservative Party, Maria Caulfield and Ben Bradley, resigned a day after Boris Johnson resigned as UK foreign secretary and two days after resignation of Brexit Minister David Davis over the disagreements with May in relation to the Brexit plan.

