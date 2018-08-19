At Least 3 Dead, 38 Injured as Bus with Ukrainians Plunges Over Cliff in Poland

The bus plummeted off the road and overturned several times, Poland's fire service spokesman Grzegorz Latosekf was quoted by AFP.
As a result of the incident, three people were killed. According to the Ukraine's foreign ministry, 38 tourists were injured, one of them remains in serious condition.
#KRAJ: Trzy ofiary i 51 osób rannych — to bilans wypadku autokaru, do którego doszło w miejscowości Leszczawa Dolna w powiecie przemyskim.— Remiza.pl 🇵🇱 (@Remizapl) 18 августа 2018 г.
Foto. https://t.co/5RIFWQ5MIx pic.twitter.com/PIW0ec7FAS
According to the AFP report, Polish Prosecutors said earlier that the bus driver had been charged over the accident, with initial reports suggesting he had been driving at between 70 and 80 kilometres (between 40 and 50 miles) an hour in a 30 kph zone.
Leszczawa Dolna: Przygotowania do usunięcia z drogi wraku autokaru pic.twitter.com/9Ln6DpCOKS— Fakty RMF FM (@RMF24pl) 18 августа 2018 г.
WATCH Man Narrowly Escapes Death From Approaching Train in Dramatic Rescue
All comments
Show new comments (0)