Suspect to UK Parliament Ramming Charged With Attempted Murder - Reports

Sources familiar with the matter told The Independent earlier that the UK investigators were coming to the view that the ramming incident was related to the man’s personal circumstances.
According to the London's Metropolitan Police, Khater will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with the attempted murders of members of the public and of police officers.
On Tuesday, a Ford Fiesta collided with several cyclists and pedestrians before crashing at high speed into a security fence outside the Houses of Parliament. Three people were injured in the incident. The driver, Sudanese-born Salih Khater, was detained shortly after the incident, which UK investigators have earlier classified as a terrorist attack.
