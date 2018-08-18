Stabbing Attack in Southern France Kills One, Injures Another Person - Reports

A knife-stabbing attack in Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux, France has resulted in the death of one person and another being wounded, France News 24 reported. The incident took place in the parking lot of a supermarket.

At least one person died as a result of a stabbing attack on Saturday at around 2:30 p.m. local time at a Lidl car parking lot, France News 24 reported. The assault occurred in Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux or St-Paul-en-Tricastin, a commune in the Drôme area of southeastern France.

The 45-year-old victim received nine stab wounds, eight in the back and one in the carotid artery. Another person was wounded and taken to a local hospital. According to the media, he was stabbed three times in the back and chest.

Possible motives for the attack are not immediately clear. The investigation into the attack is underway. The circumstances of this tragedy and the identity of the victims are unknown at the moment.

The local authorities have yet to comment on the incident.