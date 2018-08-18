UK Military Academy Cadets Investigated for Waterboarding Claims - Reports

A prestigious British military academy was rocked by reports of a waterboarding allegedly performed on one young man by his fellow cadets.

Two officer cadets of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst are currently being investigated by the British military police due to claims that they performed a waterboarding on one of the recruits.

According to The Sun, the two cadets allegedly held their victim down while pouring water over a cloth covering his face.

Brigadier Bill Wright, commander of the academy, has announced that the British Army and himself "expect the highest standards of behavior at Sandhurst", and that "anyone found to have fallen short is dealt with robustly, including dismissal, if appropriate."

"Everyone in the Army is talking about this. This is being taken very seriously indeed. To allegedly happen somewhere like Sandhurst makes it all the more shocking," a source cited by The Sun added.

All three cadets allegedly involved in this incident were reportedly assigned to separate platoons for the duration of the investigation.

Established in 1947 after the merger of the Royal Military Academy, Woolwich, and the Royal Military College, Sandhurst, the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst currently remains the sole establishment for male initial officer training in the British Army, and was attended by both Prince William and Prince Harry.