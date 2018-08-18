Register
14:50 GMT +318 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Belfast view. (File)

    'Naked Sectarianism': Public Outraged at 'F*ck the Pope' Belfast Poster

    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The poster, circulated in the capital of Northern Ireland, has prompted scores of comments from enraged internet users, along with a local councilman. It was erected a month after several days of violence in Derry on the eve of a major Protestant celebration.

    In Northern Ireland's capital Belfast, where internal barriers known as 'peace walls' continue to divide local Protestant and Catholic communities, a divisive poster has appeared which features a diagram of a human brain, with arrows pointing at what are understood to be the stereotypical thoughts of Northern Ireland's Protestant community.

    The poster features slogans such as "Save Ulster from Sodomy" and "F*ck the Pope." Another label, "The Sash my Father Wore," is a traditional loyalist song that commemorates Protestant King William's victory over the Catholic King James in the Williamite War in 1689-1691, which secured British and Protestant rule in Ireland for over two centuries.

    The call to "Kill all Taigs" contains a derogatory term for Northern Irish Catholics, used by some Ulster Protestants.

    READ MORE: UK Armed Forces Head Vows to Protect Northern Ireland Veterans Accused of Crimes

    The brain on the poster is colored red, white, and blue in an apparent reference to the Union Jack flown by Northern Ireland loyalists, who typically vote for the region to stay within the United Kingdom rather than become part of the Republic of Ireland.

    It has sparked the outrage of Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councilor Graham Craig, who blasted it as "offensive and derogatory." "I have asked the Council to remove it and contacted the police to report it as a hate crime," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

    Internet users also decried the image, with some people branding it a "hate crime" and "naked sectarianism."

    Others called for a "Republican Catholic" poster to strike a balance.

    Last month, street violence broke out in Northern Ireland's second-largest city, Derry, ahead of a Protestant parade that celebrated July 12, a holiday marking King William's victory over King James in the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

    Union Jacks and Ulster Banners burn in Bogside bonfire
    © Photo: Ruptly/twitter
    WATCH Union Jacks, Ulster Flags Set Afire in N. Ireland

    After hundreds of years under British rule, in the early 1920s the Republic of Ireland split from the UK to become an independent state. However, the predominantly Protestant north of the country remained an integral part of the United Kingdom. To this day, the population of Northern Ireland remains divided between those who wanted to remain within the UK (unionists/loyalists who were mostly Protestant) and those who wanted to leave the UK and become part of a united Ireland (republicans, mostly Catholic).

    In the second half of the 20th century, Northern Ireland was in the grip of a decades-long conflict between loyalists and republicans. Although the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 brought an end to the period of conflict, setting up a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland, tensions between Protestant and Catholic communities still persist, sometimes leading to outbreaks of violence.

    Related:

    UK Armed Forces Head Vows to Protect Northern Ireland Veterans Accused of Crimes
    UK Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal Challenging Northern Ireland Abortion Law
    Brexit Minister Mulls Joint UK-EU Status for Northern Ireland – Reports
    Pro-Choice Campaigners Test Law In Northern Ireland By Swallowing Abortion Pills
    Poll Shows More Britons Favoring Brexit Than Keeping Northern Ireland
    Vigilante ‘Punishment’ Attacks in Northern Ireland Up 60 Percent in Four Years
    Tags:
    sectarianism, catholics, protestants, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Graham Craig, Northern Ireland, Belfast
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Just Pretty Faces: World's Highest Paid Actresses of 2018
    Not Just Pretty Faces: World's Highest Paid Actresses of 2018
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse