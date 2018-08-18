UK Investigators Doubt Terror as Motive in Recent Parliament Ramming – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is nothing to suggest that the man who rammed a car into the Houses of Parliament in London was radicalized, British media reported citing investigators.

Sources told The Independent that investigators were coming to the view that the Tuesday incident was related to the man’s personal circumstances, without elaborating.

Media identified the suspect as Salih Khater, a 29-year-old Sudanese man. Scotland Yard said earlier it was treating the incident as terror-related due to the method and the iconic status of the site.

But government sourced allegedly told the British newspaper that investigation into Khater’s background yielded no signs of his radicalization.

They also took into consideration testimony by his friends and neighbors who said he had showed no interest in extremist ideology or fanatical ideas, but instead appeared to be under stress.

