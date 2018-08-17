Finnish Court Asks Google to Remove Personal Data – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Supreme Administrative Court of Finland decided on Friday that Google must remove personal information from the search engine data and thus upheld the right to be forgotten, Yle reported.

The court protected the interests of a man who had been convicted of a murder, the Yle news agency reported. The judge does not regard the demand for the removal of his personal data as an infringement on the public right to information about important persons.

The man was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for a "diminished responsibility murder" in 2012 but was released in 2017. According to Finland's Data Protection Ombudsman, availability of the information about the person on Google inflicted irreparable damage to his life.

That is the first verdict in Finland upholding the EU right to be forgotten introduced in the country’s legislation in May 2014.