Register
16:34 GMT +317 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Refugee Flees FROM Germany TO Iraq to Escape ISIS! Importing Islamic War Into The West

    EXCLUSIVE: Ex Yazidi Sex Slave Flees Germany After Meeting Her Captor There

    © Photo: YouTube/Euro Wars
    Europe
    Get short URL
    252

    A teenage Yazidi girl previously sold into slavery by Daesh while in her home region of Kurdistan who later escaped from captivity, has now fled Germany after twice encountering her captor there and losing hope the police will do anything about it. She has shared the details of her hair-raising experience in an interview with Sputnik.

    Ashwaq Ta’lo was just 15 when her entire family was taken over the nearby border into Syria around the time of a Daesh* attack on Mt. Sinjar, the heartland of the Yazidi people, a Kurdish ethnic group, in northern Iraq four years ago. Ashwaq, together with her sister and other young women were then taken back to Iraq.

    There Ashwaq was auctioned off, as were most of the other Yazidi women, and sold to a man she knew as Abu Humam, who she lived with for three months under constant abuse.

    "I was with him for three months. He then sold me in Iraq. After that, having lived all my life in Iraq, I left home, so I can forget the man. And I never thought that I would see the man in Germany," Ashwaq told Sputnik.

    She managed to give her captors the slip as a refugee to Germany, where she finally reunited with her mother and other members of her extended family. However, one day in February, as she was returning home, she was stopped in the middle of a Stuttgart street by a man she identified as Humam, though thinking it was impossible, since Daesh were believed unable to enter Germany:

    Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)
    © AP Photo / Militant website
    UN Report Claims Daesh Has 30,000 Fighters Between Iraq and Syria

    "I also told my mother that I saw a man who looks like the IS [Daesh*] man. My mom said: ‘You must not be afraid, he is not here. There is no IS [Daesh*] in Germany’,” Ashwaq told Sputnik. 

     On February 20, 2018, Ashwaq embarked on an internship in a hairdressing salon. The following day, at midday, most shockingly, the man, who was also reportedly seeking asylum, was back, but this time he addressed her directly:

    "He came up to me and said: May I ask something?", The young woman recalled. "And I said: sure. And I already knew that he was the man. He said: You are Ashwaq. I said: No, I'm not Ashwaq, who are you? He said, yes, you are Ashwaq and I am Abu Humam,"  the Yazidi girl shared. She went on to say he spoke to her in Arabic, although she repeatedly claimed in German that she did not understand what he was saying, however, she noted he further said he was sure she was indeed Ashwaq.

    “I know where you live, who you have been living with since you came to Germany and which school you are going to,” the Yazidi girl cited him as saying, noting that he apparently knew “her whole life in Germany.”

    She reported the incident to her social supervisor in Germany and later to the chief of police in Waiblingen, in the Stuttgart Region.

    "They gave me a number and said: If you see this man again, you have to call us," Ashwaq said.

    READ MORE: Finland to Participate in NATO Training Mission in Iraq

    She saw her former captor twice, and the police even came up with a picture of the perpetrator, while however, “doing nothing” about it. "Then I waited a month and a half. They didn’t do anything, " the girl said. She also quoted her school teacher as saying: “If Iraq is better for you, then go, if not, then stay and we'll take care of you.” 

    A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands guard near Islamic State group militant graffiti in Fallujah, Iraq (File)
    © AP Photo / Hadi Mizban
    Iraq Launches Airstrike on Daesh 'Operations Room' in Syria - Iraqi Army

    'Won't Go to Germany Any More'

    Ashwaq finally opted to return to her home country, and take a chance and see four of her sisters who had by this time been released from captivity. 

    According to German social services, the girl can stay in Iraq for up to six months, before returning to Germany, and if this time expires her refugee status in Germany will no longer apply. The girl, however, is sure she will never go back to Germany, however dire the conditions are back home.

    "Whatever happens, I won't go there any more," she stressed.

    She, however, deemed it important to thank all those who sympathized and took care of her there.

    "When I told my siblings and my dad, my dad said he does not want me to go back to Germany where this man is," said the young woman, who has been in Iraq for almost four months now.

    No Less Dangerous at Home

    She admitted that Iraq is still very dangerous, where out of her extended family of 77, 36 family members have been freed, but “41 are still in captivity, and we have no contact at all,” she said, adding that her former captor's family was also reportedly in Iraq, in Baghdad.

    "I am so scared, we have to leave Iraq, but not for Germany," Ashwaq noted.

    Instead, she is now floating the idea of traveling to Australia, where two of her brothers and a sister have already settled, and subsequently take her entire family there.

    People hold a banner reading: Merkel is acting unconstitutionally, Merkel must leave as they take part in a protest against German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she visits the state parliament in Dresden, Germany August 16, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    'Get Lost:' German Right-Wingers Boo Merkel's Visit to Dresden (VIDEOS)

    Back in Germany, Ashwaq’s case is currently being looked into by Karlsruhe’s federal prosecutor, however, with little headway at the moment.

    "So far, we have not been able to identify the perpetrator with the required security number," a spokeswoman for the Federal Prosecutor told Sputnik.

    The Yazidi Kurds are an extremely vulnerable group in Iraq, frequently reported to be captured, enslaved and sexually abused by Daesh, prompting Germany to accept as many as 1,100 Yazidi women back in 2016 as refugees. The UN has declared the killing of the Yazidi people by Daesh as genocide. Earlier this year, however, German intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maassen warned of the imminent danger posed by women and children returning “brainwashed” from Daesh-occupied regions, adding that minors as young as nine years old should also be controlled and surveilled.

    *Daesh— a terrorist group, banned in many countries, including Russia.

    Related:

    Germany Interested in Turkish Economy Behaving Predictably - Merkel
    Osama Bin Laden's Suspected Ex-Bodyguard Banned From Re-Entering Germany
    Afghan Man Reportedly Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl in Germany's Hamburg
    Germany Lifts Longstanding Ban on Nazi Symbols in Video Games
    Germany's Daimler AG Suspends Activities in Iran Due to Reimposed US Sanctions
    Tags:
    illegal migration, sex abuse, Yazidi, women, slavery, refugees, migration, sex, Germany, Syria, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse