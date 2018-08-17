Register
14:50 GMT +317 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Muslims pray in Manchester Central Mosque in Manchester, north west England

    Manchester Imam's 'Call for Jihad' Caught on Tape – Reports

    © AFP 2018 / OLI SCARFF
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A sermon at the mosque where the Manchester bomber Salman Abedi worshipped expressed support for armed jihadist fighters waging a “holy war” against infidels, the BBC wrote, citing two Muslim scholars.

    The BBC has obtained a recording of a sermon delivered by Mustafa Graf at the Didsbury Mosque in Manchester on December 16, 2016, six months before Abedi detonated a suicide bomb killing 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

    During the sermon about the suffering in Syria, Graf encouraged followers to “take action,” calling jihad — which always means waging holy war — a “source of pride and dignity,” according to the BBC.

    The roof of a mosque is pictured in Fuerthen, western Germany
    © AFP 2018 / Thomas Frey / dpa
    German Town Nixes Plan to Build Mosque Amid Fears of Spread of Political Islam
    The sermon includes prayers for “mujahedeen” fighting armed jihad oversees.

    Even though in the days after the Manchester attack Graf assured the public that he did not share Abedi’s views, two Muslim scholars said they both believe the language of the sermon represents a call for armed jihad.

    “He's giving them the narrative of them against us,” Islamic scholar Shaykh Rehan told BBC News.

    “He is psychologically and practically brainwashing young people into either travelling or to do something to take action,” he added.

    Usama Hasan, Head of Islamic Studies at Quilliam, agreed, saying that “from the context and the way these texts [the religious passages quoted within the sermon] are used they are clearly referring to military jihad, to armed jihad.”

    “Sadly, I wouldn't be surprised if Salman Abedi's horrific suicide bombing was partly inspired by this sermon,” he added.

    At least five men who attended the mosque either went to fight in Syria or were jailed for supporting Daesh, according to the BBC.

    In a statement, the trustees of Didsbury Mosque said Mustafa Graf's sermon was highlighting the plight of Syrians and his use of the words “jihad” and “mujahedeen” had been misinterpreted.

    “We do not tolerate or instigate any form of preaching that breaches both Islamic principles and the laws of England and Wales,” it said.

    READ MORE: WATCH: Armed Police And Bomb Squad Arrive At Site Of Manchester Arena Explosion

    On May 22, 2017, Salman Ramadan Abedi, a 22-year-old local man of Libyan ancestry, detonated a homemade shrapnel-laden bomb as people were leaving Manchester Arena after a concert. 

    Twenty-three people were killed, including the attacker, and 139 were wounded, more than half of them children. Several hundred more suffered psychological trauma.

    After initial suspicions of a terrorist network, police later said they believed Abedi had largely acted alone but that others had been aware of his plans.

    The incident was the deadliest terrorist attack and the first suicide bombing in Britain since the July 2005 London bombings.

    Related:

    Report into Manchester Bombing is Released Giving Out Praise and Criticism
    German Town Nixes Plan to Build Mosque Amid Fears of Spread of Political Islam
    Top Saudi Imam Bombarded With Tough Questions in Swiss Mosque
    Tags:
    call for jihad, sermon, Muslim cleric, Manchester bomber, Salman Abedi, Mustafa Graf, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse