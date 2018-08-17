Berlin Agrees With Athens to Send Back Some Asylum Seekers - Ministry

"We have reached a consensus with Greece: signing the bilateral agreement on sending back people from the German-Austrian border, who have already applied for asylum in Greece, is imminent," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page.
Last week, Germany and Spain reached a similar agreement providing for the return of migrants, who were originally registered in Spain but then went to Germany. According to German media, Berlin is currently working on a similar deal with Italy.
READ MORE: Berlin Agreed With Madrid to Return Some Migrants From German Border
Germany, Spain, Greece as well as many other European countries have been suffering from a massive migration crisis since 2015. The crisis is connected to a huge influx of people fleeing armed conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa. Germany currently has the largest share of migrants in terms of total population —12 percent.
READ MORE: Spain to Set Up Central Operational Command to Tackle Migration Crisis
All comments
Show new comments (0)