Register
14:51 GMT +317 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Aug. 16, 2018 photo houses originally built for refugees sit on the site of a former refugee center in Hamburg, Germany

    Hamburg Puts Spare Refugee Homes Up for Sale on eBay

    © AP Photo / Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    241

    As the number of migrants seeking asylum in Germany has been going down, a German city is looking for buyers of refugee shelters it no longer needs.

    The northern German city of Hamburg is selling 50 former refugee houses on eBay for €1,000 ($1,140) apiece, the daily newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung reported.

    The city purchased the temporary wooden houses in 2015 at the height of the European migrant crisis, but with refugee arrivals having dropped from more than 10,000 a month three years ago to just about 400, they are no longer needed.

    Migrants aged between 16 and 21 years, coming from different countries, attend a lesson on basics in law by Bavarian Justice Minister Winfried Bausback (unseen) at a trade school in Ansbach, Germany, January 11, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Michaela Rehle
    ‘Political Scandal': German Women's Shelters Lack Resources Amid Ongoing Migration Crisis
    The offer of 301-square-foot wooden houses that could be used as a guesthouse, workshop, sports and play house or yoga studio generated overwhelming interest from potential buyers and the ad was removed a mere 48 hours after it went up.

    "There was interest from all over Germany," Daniel Posselt, spokesman for the Central Coordination Unit for Refugees, said.

    The weather and winter-proof houses are well insulated and equipped with heating, hot water supply and electricity.

    "This is not at all a shack," Posselt noted.

    The list of potential buyers includes a church parish that wants to buy 20 houses to accommodate refugees.

    A construction company is considering the purchase of 10 houses for workers.

    The houses could also be used to accommodate people without a permanent abode.

    Transport Hassles

    While the minimum bid for a house is just $1,140, there is still a downside to the offer that otherwise seems like a real giveaway.

    Buyers are required to have a building permit because the structures are pick-up only.

    This could prove a serious problem as renting a heavy-duty transporter with a large crane will set one back between €3,000 ($3,400) to €5,000 ($5,700).

    "That will put off many private individuals who want a nicer garden house," Posselt admitted.

    Asylum Applications Down

    Germany saw a 70 percent drop in asylum applications last year, according to data released in June by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO), Deutsche Welle wrote.

    According to the Brussels-based agency, there were 222,560 applications to German authorities in 2017, down from 745,155 in 2016.

    READ MORE: Germany Plans to Deny Family Reunion For Refugees Dependent "on Social Payments"

    The new figures were published as a serious rift over migration threatened German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition.

    EASO also said that an EU-wide downward trend, which continued in 2017, appears to have been maintained this year.

    Related:

    'Political Scandal': German Women's Shelters Lack Resources Amid Refugee Crisis
    Refugee Shelters on Greek Islands Overcrowded, Unsafe
    Tags:
    spare shelters, sale, refugees, EASO, Daniel Posselt, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse