Register
22:50 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A British passport.

    EU Parl't Concerned by Reported UK Plans to Register EU Citizens Alphabetically

    CC BY 2.0 / TeaMeister
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – European Parliament members on Thursday expressed concerns over reports about the United Kingdom’s plans to register EU citizens, willing to live in the country after its withdrawal from the European Union, alphabetically.

    "The European Parliament's Brexit Steering Group (BSG) is deeply concerned by reports that the UK Home Office is considering processing applications for ‘settled status’ by EU citizens on an alphabetical basis. We believe such an approach would be complicated, arbitrary and could create unnecessary confusion and uncertainty for millions of EU citizens already living in limbo," the group said in a statement.

    On Wednesday, the Business Insider news outlet reported, citing sources, that the UK Home Office was considering such a scheme to cope with some 3.6 million expected applications. Two other options included registering the applicants by geographical regions or sector by sector based on their profession. One of the sources said that the alphabet option was the least politically sensible.

    READ MORE: Prospect of No-Deal Brexit Scenario Over 50% as UK Keeps Changing Demands — Prof

    The parliamentarians noted that those at the end of the alphabet might have to wait for years until their status would be confirmed. Such developments would be "intolerable and contrary to the spirit of the assurances we have previously received," the lawmakers said.

    Police officers stand at the vehicle barrier to the Houses of Parliament where a car crashed after knocking down cyclists and pedestrians yesterday in Westminster, London, Britain, August 15, 2018
    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Theresa May I am Angry
    The EU lawmakers insisted that the UK registration scheme should be simple, fair, user-friendly, free and provide certainty for EU citizens.

    READ MORE: Not Productive for Brexiteers to Make UK Stay in Single EU Market — Activist

    The UK government has said that the so-called settled status scheme would be open fully by March 2019. The deadline for applying for living in the United Kingdom after Brexit will be June 30, 2021.

    READ MORE: Brussels Making It 'as Difficult as Possible' for Britain to Leave EU — Analyst

    London and Brussels have been engaged in Brexit talks since June 2019 and are expected to come up with the final agreement in fall. The European Parliament will have to either approve or reject the deal.

    Officials from both the European Union and the United Kingdom have, however, been voicing concerns over the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, citing the lack of progress in the talks.

    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse