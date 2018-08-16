EU Parl't Concerned by Reported UK Plans to Register EU Citizens Alphabetically

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – European Parliament members on Thursday expressed concerns over reports about the United Kingdom’s plans to register EU citizens, willing to live in the country after its withdrawal from the European Union, alphabetically.

"The European Parliament's Brexit Steering Group (BSG) is deeply concerned by reports that the UK Home Office is considering processing applications for ‘settled status’ by EU citizens on an alphabetical basis. We believe such an approach would be complicated, arbitrary and could create unnecessary confusion and uncertainty for millions of EU citizens already living in limbo," the group said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Business Insider news outlet reported, citing sources, that the UK Home Office was considering such a scheme to cope with some 3.6 million expected applications. Two other options included registering the applicants by geographical regions or sector by sector based on their profession. One of the sources said that the alphabet option was the least politically sensible.

The parliamentarians noted that those at the end of the alphabet might have to wait for years until their status would be confirmed. Such developments would be "intolerable and contrary to the spirit of the assurances we have previously received," the lawmakers said.

The EU lawmakers insisted that the UK registration scheme should be simple, fair, user-friendly, free and provide certainty for EU citizens.

The UK government has said that the so-called settled status scheme would be open fully by March 2019. The deadline for applying for living in the United Kingdom after Brexit will be June 30, 2021.

London and Brussels have been engaged in Brexit talks since June 2019 and are expected to come up with the final agreement in fall. The European Parliament will have to either approve or reject the deal.

Officials from both the European Union and the United Kingdom have, however, been voicing concerns over the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, citing the lack of progress in the talks.