Labour Accused Media of Miscoverage of Corbyn's Tribute to Terrorists - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Labour party has filed a complaint to Ipso media watchdog over newspapers misinterpreting party leader Jeremy Corbyn's laying of a wreath at a cemetery during his visit to Tunisia back in 2014, local media reported on Thursday.

On Saturday, the Daily Mail published a report featuring photos of Corbyn holding a wreath alongside Palestinian politicians and diplomats. The photos were originally published by the Palestinian Embassy in Tunisia on Facebook. The newspaper said that the event might have been commemorating members of the Black September terrorist group or those who carried out the massacre at 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, claiming that the graves were allegedly located near the place Corbyn was pictured in.

The party accused the Daily Mail, as well as the Sun, the Times, the Telegraph, the Express and Metro of wrong coverage of the event, stressing that it has nothing to do with Munich terrorists, The Guardian newspaper reported.

The party acknowledged that some senior members of Palestinian Liberation Organisation, who were killed in the early 1990s and were accused by Israel of ties to Black September, are really buried in the same cemetery, but insisted that the Labour leader did not take part in laying wreaths on their specific graves.

The party decided to file an official complaint after criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toward Corbyn.

The media watchdog has acknowledged the complaint and said it would consider it. If it rules to satisfy the complaint, the newspapers would have to make front-page corrections of the story.