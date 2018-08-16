Register
19:49 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A motorway bridge which collapsed on Tuesday near the northern Italian port city of Genoa

    Italian Deputy PM Blames Brussels for Genoa Bridge Collapse, EU Hits Back

    © Photo: Ilaria/twitter
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Bridge Collapse in Genoa, Italy (16)
    2110

    Morandi Bridge in Genoa collapsed on August 14, claiming the lives of almost 40 people and injuring many others. The reasons behind the collapse have not been yet established, but the Italian government has accused maintenance company Autostrade of failing to ensure the safety of the bridge.

    Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini from the party Lega has scolded the EU policies that prevented the country's government from spending more money on repairs for ageing motorways and infrastructure. According to him, if not for the limitations imposed by the European Union on spending, Italy would have invested more in the restoration of its roads and bridges.

    "Many motorways need maintenance, but often we are told we cannot spend money because of European constraints — limits, deficits, the GDP, debt," Salvini said.

    The leader of the Eurosceptic party Lega also questioned the sanity of following such rules and limitations at the cost of citizens' lives.

    "If external constraints prevent us from spending to have safe roads and schools, then it really calls into question whether it makes sense to follow these rules. There can be no tradeoff between fiscal rules and the safety of Italians," he said.

    Salvini also promised to find those responsible for the disaster and punish them, saying they will "pay a lot."

    READ MORE: State May Have to Take Over Italian Motorways After Bridge Collapse — Deputy PM

    In an interview with AP, EU spokesman Christian Spahr, hinted that Salvini's words weren't entirely correct. According to him, the European Union has transferred around €2.5 billion to Italy to boost network infrastructure, including roads under the 2014-2020 EU budget plan. He also added that back in April the EU had approved an investment plan that included spending €8.5 billion on Italian roads.

    "In fact, the EU has encouraged investment in infrastructure in Italy," Spahr said

    READ MORE: Italian PM: No Doubt Contractor Was Responsible For Ensuring Safety of Bridge

    Several sections of the 50-year-old Morandi Bridge in Genoa collapsed on August 14. The incident claimed at least 39 lives and left many injured. The reason behind the collapse has not yet been determined, but some of the documents leaked online have alleged the bridge was in need of urgent repairs.

    Topic:
    Deadly Bridge Collapse in Genoa, Italy (16)

    Related:

    State May Have to Take Over Italian Motorways After Bridge Collapse - Deputy PM
    First Funerals for Genoa Bridge Collapse Victims Set for Saturday – Reports
    Some Speculate Corruption Behind Genoa Bridge Collapse - Journalist
    Italian PM: No Doubt Contractor Was Responsible For Ensuring Safety of Bridge
    Governor Mulls Possible Restoration of Collapsed Genoa Bridge
    Leaked Two-Year-Old Document Shows Collapsed Genoa Bridge Needed Urgent Repairs
    Tags:
    bridge collapse, bridge, Matteo Salvini, European Union, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse