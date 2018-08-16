Worst Decision Ever: UK Courts Jail French Citizen for Hoax Bomb Threat

A UK court has thrown the book at a French citizen after he called in a hoax bomb threat to delay a US-bound plane. Authorities have stated that the perpetrator has made worst decision he could have made in his life.

Librarian Jacob Meir Abdellak, 47, was handed a sentence of ten months on Thursday for a false bomb threat he made last May.

Abdellak was late for his 5:47 am Norwegian Air flight bound for Los Angeles on May 11 when he arrived late at London Gatwick airport. The suspect accosted airport staff who refused to let him board.

Eight minutes before his flight was scheduled to depart, Abdellak called police to tell them there a dangerous device on board.

"He was running late for his flight and thought it would be a good idea to call in a hoax bomb, however this turned out to be the worst decision he could have made," Gatwick Police Chief Inspector Marc Clothier said.

The suspect initially denied involvement and told authorities that his SIM had been stolen, but later plead guilty Tuesday at the Lewes Crown Court. He will also have to pay a £140 penalty towards a victims' fund.

READ MORE: UK Schools on Lockdown Over Ramming Threats — Local Police

Abdellak has been charged with communicating false information regarding a noxious substance likely to create serious risk to human health. Authorities have called the crime "quite ridiculous".

"This was a quite ridiculous decision made by Abdellak, who fabricated an extremely serious allegation purely for his own benefit," Chief Clothier stated.

Abdellak apparently used the exact same telephone number as his booking. His stunt force airport security to re-screen all passengers and delayed takeoff by 90 minutes.

Abdellak has tried the stunt more than once, officials say. He was also arrested May 22 for trying to board another American-bound flight.

"The consequences of making allegations about bombs, guns or similar at densely populated locations such as airports are well documented, and Abdellak's sentence serves as a warning to others that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and offenders will be dealt with robustly," Clothier noted.