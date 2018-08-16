Register
17:51 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A businessman holding U.S. dollars poses for his friend in front of a currency exchange office in response to the call of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Turks to sell their dollar and euro savings to support the lira, in Ankara, Turkey August 14, 2018

    Turkish Lira Recovers After Record Fall as Qatar Pledges $15 Billion

    © REUTERS / Umit Bektas
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 42

    There has been no sign of Turkey backing away from its ongoing stand-off with the US that earlier this week sent the national currency tumbling.

    After a two-day downslide that sent alarm bells ringing across financial markets, Turkey’s currency has finally found its footing.

    The lira bounced back from the record losses it suffered on Thursday, on the strength of a Qatari pledge of $15 billion in “economic projects, investments and deposits" to shore up Turkey's economy, the Associated Press wrote.

    Ankara view
    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    Turkey to Challenge US at WTO Over Steel, Aluminum Import Tariff Hike – Minister
    The announcement of Qatar’s bailout came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with the Gulf kingdom’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Ankara on Wednesday.

    The currency gained around two percent against the dollar, trading at around 5.85 per dollar, just as Finance Minister Berat Albayrak prepared to fill international investors in on the current state of the country’s economy.

    Also helping the currency were steps taken by the government to pump additional money into the country’s banks and limit swap transactions. In addition, Ankara has moved to curry favor with European countries by releasing two jailed Greek soldiers and an Amnesty International human rights campaigner.

    The lira has tumbled in recent weeks, dropping to a record low of 7.24 per dollar earlier this week, amid a diplomatic and trade row with Washington.

    The dispute with the United States that has exacerbated investor concerns over Turkey's economy.

    READ MORE: In Russia's Footsteps? Turkey Dumps US Sovereign Debt as Political Rift Deepens

    The United States has imposed sanctions on two Turkish government ministers and doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports over the continued detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson on espionage and terror-related charges.

    Turkey retaliated with some $533 million of tariffs on US imports — including cars, tobacco and alcoholic drinks — and threatened to boycott US electronic goods, above all iPhones.

    Related:

    Pence Demands Turkey Release Jailed US Pastor Brunson, Warns of Consequences
    Turkey to Challenge US at WTO Over Steel, Aluminum Import Tariff Hike – Minister
    Tags:
    Turkish currency, rebound, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse