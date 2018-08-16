Man Killed in Suspected 'Hit and Run' Attack Near Cheltenham GCHQ Spy Agency

UK police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run incident that took place in the early morning hours Thursday. The identity of the man remains unknown.

Police have closed off a section of the A40 into Cheltenham after a man's body was found on the road in a suspected hit and run accident, Gloucester Live reports.

Emergency services were called shortly before 2 pm after spotting the body, according to a police statement. An ambulance was dispatched shortly after authorities were contacted.

"We were called at 01:56am and attended with an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle," a South Western Ambulance Service spokesperson told Gloucester Live.

The roadway near the Benhall roundabout, near GCHQ, to the Gloucester Road junction has been sealed off.

"Due to an ongoing incident on the A40 Benhall roundabout in Cheltenham this morning it will be closed until further notice," authorities tweeted. "The road from TGI Fridays up to the roundabout is also closed. Please avoid this area."

Due to an ongoing incident on the A40 Benhall roundabout in Cheltenham this morning it will be closed until further notice. The road from TGI Fridays up to the roundabout is also closed. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/RoKEsuxJIF — Force Control Room (@GlosPolice_FCR) August 16, 2018​

Gloucester Police are still investigating the scene and have advised motorists to find alternative routes around the area, causing significant delays. Bus services have also been affected and are diverting traffic.

"Diversions remain in place in Cheltenham as police investigate what appears to be a fatal hit and run collision," a Gloucester Police spokesperson said. "Off-road pedestrian access down Gloucester Road is still possible. The closure will remain in place for several hours."

The #A40 Gloucester Road #Cheltenham is closed between the Benhall Roundabout and Granley Road whilst investigations continue at the scene. Off-road pedestrian access down Gloucester Road is still possible. The closure will remain in place for several hours. https://t.co/2WJ4fUrytU — Force Response Unit (@GlosPolice_FRU) August 16, 2018

"All 94/U services towards Cheltenham diverting via Hatherley Road resuming normal route at Westal Green. Stagecoach in Cheltenham apologise for the inconvenience albeit beyond our control," Stagecoach West informed its customers.