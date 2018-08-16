Register
14:39 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, August 14, 2018

    Close Friend of London Terror Suspect Claims Incident Was an 'Accident'

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Investigators are continuing their efforts to determine whether or not an incident outside the Houses of Parliament earlier this week was terror-related or simply an accident. The suspect, who is of Sudanese origin, has remained in custody but has been described by authorities as being “uncooperative.”

     

    Anwar Mukhta, a close friend of terror suspect Salih Khater, told ITV News on Thursday that the incident, which injured three people, is not terror-related, insisting that it must have been an accident.

    “It is an accident, it’s nothing to do with terrorists, it’s nothing to do with any organisation that tried to make an attack to any government department,” Mr. Mukhta said.

    READ MORE: Westminster Attack: 'Less Attention Paid to Homegrown Terrorists' — Professor

    The pair have known each other for eight years and Mukhta claimed the current narrative will soon be proven wrong, as the suspect clears his name.

    He also described the suspect as “very generous,” “quiet” and “very smiley,” and backed up the story that Khater was in London to obtain a visa to visit his family in Sudan.

    Armed police stand in the street after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, August 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    UK PM Calls Second Terror Attack on Westminster 'Shocking'
    Separately, the suspect’s brother said his entire family were in a “state of shock” over the allegations, describing him as a “normal person.”

    Khater was arrested shortly after reportedly attempting to run over pedestrians and cyclists in Westminster, ultimately crashing a silver Ford Fiesta hatchback into a barrier surrounding the Houses of Parliament.

    The Magistrates’ Court has already granted police a warrant to detain him for questioning until 20 August. Prior to the incident, he was not known to intelligence agencies, nor identified as being an extremist.

     

    READ MORE: Precedents, Parallels: The Westminster Attack's Social and Historical Context

     

     

    Related:

    Westminster Attack: 'Less Attention Paid to Homegrown Terrorists' - Professor
    Disputing Westminster Attacker's Citizenship Part of 'Racist Mindset' - Charity
    Precedents, Parallels: The Westminster Attack's Social and Historical Context
    What White Van? Mysterious Vehicle Follows Failed Terror Plot Car to Westminster
    Tags:
    terror attack, Westminster Magistrates Court, Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), Salih Khater, United Kingdom, Sudan, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse