State May Have to Take Over Italian Motorways After Bridge Collapse - Deputy PM

After a bridge collapse that claimed the lives of at least 38 people in Genoa earlier this week, the government stated that concessions may be revoked, also harshly criticizing the company responsible for the bridge’s maintenance.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that the state will have to take over the country’s motorways if companies who have concessions fail to do the job properly.

The Atlantia holding company that controls Italy's main highway earlier stated that the government could not revoke the concession without presenting specific failures by Atlantia that could have led to the incident. However, the company’s shares have plunged 24% since trading resumed in Milan earlier this morning.

© REUTERS / Stringer Some Speculate Corruption Behind Genoa Bridge Collapse - Journalist

Di Maio’s statement comes two days after the tragic collapse of the Morandi bridge that killed 38 people in the northern Italian city of Genoa, also injuring many more. Addressing the collapse, the chief prosecutor of Genoa stressed that it was not a disaster, but a "human error" and promised to conduct a thorough investigation into bridge construction and maintenance procedures.