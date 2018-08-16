Register
03:28 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Respect and Equality for All Trans People Pride London, 3 July 2010.

    German Cabinet Approves Third Gender Legal Designation

    © Flickr/ Peter O'Connor
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    Germany’s Cabinet approved a bill Wednesday that would allow people to register as a third gender in official records, making the country one of only a few that legally recognize non-binary people’s identities.

    Last November, the Federal Constitution Court ruled that Germans must be allowed to be entered in records as neither male nor female, saying the records must either eliminate the category of gender or create "another positive designation of their sex that is not male or female," AP reported.

    London underground
    CC0 / Pixabay
    'Ladies and Gentlemen' Scrapped by Tube for Fear of Offending Transgender People

    The ruling concluded a three-year legal battle involving an intersex person — someone whose sex characteristics do not fit standard definitions of either male or female — who used a karyotype analysis to prove that they had only one X chromosome but no other sex chromosome, a condition known as Turner Syndrome.

    As a consequence of the ruling, parents will now have the option to register their newborns as "diverse" instead of male or female, and adults can voluntarily opt to change their gender to diverse on their legal records.

    The Cabinet's decision must still be approved by parliament, The Hill notes.

    Marching for Pride
    CC BY 2.0 / Hendrik Wieduwilt / Marching for Pride
    Sweden Mulls X-Marked Third Gender Passports to Make Trans People Less Depressed

    Franziska Giffey, Germany's Federal Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth and representative of the Social Democratic Party in the government's ruling coalition, said the ruling is "an important step toward the legal recognition of people whose gender identity is neither male nor female," Pink News reported.

    The Constitution Court of Austria, Germany's neighbor, ruled in June that people can be entered in official records as something other than male or female, if they so wish, but since Austrian law doesn't explicitly require that someone's legal gender be male or female, there was no need to write a new law for the change.

    In May, Pakistan passed a sweeping civil rights law for transgender and third gender people that extended the right of legal recognition of khawaja sira, a third gender in Desi society, on all legal forms and identification, Sputnik reported.

    Gender
    CC0
    'Alternative Sexual Identity': Austria Recognizes 'Third Gender'

    A number of other countries have some form of third gender or gender x identification on legal forms as well, including Australia, New Zealand, India, Canada, Portugal, some US states and the District of Columbia, a federal district that houses the US capital.

    However, many other cultures recognize a third gender and other non-binary genders as well, although they do not yet have legal status.

    Related:

    Pakistan’s Trans Candidates Boycott Election Over Disrespectful Nomination Forms
    WATCH: Trans Woman Hounded from Restaurant Toilet by GOP Congressional Candidate
    Trump Offers US Strategy of Peace Through Strength; Trans Military Ban
    Radical New Method Offers Fulfilling Gender-Affirmation Surgery for Trans People
    Twitter Abuzz as Scarlett Johansson Quits Transgender Role Amid LGBT+ Backlash
    Tags:
    identification, legal, LGBT, transgender, gender card, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse