Russian Embassy Slams UK Media for Alleging Military Build-Up in Arctic

"These speculations are yet another attempt to promote the idea of military build-up in the Arctic under imaginary pretexts. They run counter to the existing international legal framework and completely undermine huge efforts undertaken in the Arctic Council, where the UK is an observer state," the embassy's spokesperson said in a statement.
Moscow considers the Arctic to be an area for constructive dialogue and equal, conflict-free cooperation in the interests of all the states, he noted.
"We hope the British media notices the impressive prospects for trade, economic and infrastructural cooperation in the Arctic and stops echoing those who can’t wait to engage in saber-rattling in this part of the globe," the spokesperson concluded.
UK government officials have repeatedly stated that they were ready to raise the level of defense spending using the "Russian threat" narrative to support such an increase.
