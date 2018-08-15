Register
00:20 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Norway's Defense Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide walks past an honor guard as he arrives to attend a meeting of defense ministers of the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, July 20, 2016

    ‘Clearly Unfriendly’: Norway to Double US Marine Presence Near Russian Border

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    Europe
    Get short URL
    5118

    Norway’s Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that plans to more than double the number of US Marines stationed in the country were moving forward, despite protest from Russia that the decision was a military escalation.

    "Such actions… make Norway less predictable, and can increase tensions, cause an arms race and lead to destabilizing the situation in Northern Europe," the Russian Embassy in Oslo said in a statement on its Facebook page June 14, following the initial announcement.

    "We view them as clearly unfriendly, and they will not remain without consequences," it said.

    In June the plan was announced to increase the number of Marines in Norway from 330 to 700 and to station them further north, at Setermoen Camp, only 260 miles from the frontier with Russia, AFP noted.

    The first contingent of Marines arrived in 2017 to train for winter warfare, and their presence was initially scheduled to end by the end of this year, but the government in Oslo asked them to stay on longer, citing security concerns. Several other NATO countries, including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, also requested an increased NATO presence in their countries in June, Military.com noted.

    Norway's Air Force F-35
    CC BY 2.0 / Forsvarsdepartementet / Testflyging av første norske F-35
    Norway Building Maintenance Center for F-35s 'From All Over Europe'

    "The defense of Norway depends on the support of our NATO allies, as is the case in most other NATO countries," Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen said in a statement June 12, AFP reported. "For this support to work in times of crises and war, we are totally dependent on joint training and exercises in times of peace."

    Still, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide maintains that the decision neither constitutes the establishment of a permanent US base in Norway, nor was aimed at Russia.

    When Norway joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 1949, it assuaged Soviet fears by promising not to station foreign combat troops on its soil unless it was either attacked or threatened with attack.

    The NATO flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies in front of the new NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 24, 2017
    © REUTERS / Christian Hartmann
    NATO 'Atavism of Cold War Times', Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says

    The stationing of US troops in Norway "contravenes the Norwegian decision from 1949," the Russian embassy said in June.

    However, Pentagon spokesperson Eric Pahon maintains that the 1949 agreement "does not preclude Allied exercises and training in Norway."

    The Russian embassy replied, "Even if the actual people are rotated, the stationing is continuous."

    Related:

    Russian Military Denies Interception of Russian Su-24 Bombers Near NATO Airspace
    Are Turkey’s Days in NATO Numbered?
    Turkey in Crisis - A Strained Relationship With NATO & the West
    Finland to Participate in NATO Training Mission in Iraq
    NATO Has No Reason to Build Base in Albania - Former Politician
    Tags:
    embassy, protest, Russian border, training base, additional troops, US Marines, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse