You Shall Not Pass: Austria Reportedly Denied Entry to Afghan Posing as Gay

Many migrants go to great lengths to pass through border security checks and get an asylum application approved, even as far as abusing selection criteria. Still, migration officers find ways to get to the truth.

An 18-year-old Afghan asylum seeker had his application rejected by Austrian authorities after an official running the checks determined that the teen tried pretending to be gay in a bid to get approved, Austrian weekly magazine Falter reported, citing the official's ruling. When estimating the candidate, the officer noticed that the candidate's "walk, act and dress" were actually not "gay-like", suggesting the Afghan was in fact pretending and trying to deceive the authorities.

The official also detected other inconsistences between the Afghan's behavior and claims. For example, he noticed that the teen behaved rather aggressively, picking fights at his accommodation and was rather anti-social (he had very few friends).

READ MORE: EU Court: No More 'Gay Tests' For Asylum Seekers — Twitter Goes Bananas

The migration officer also cast doubt on the Afghan's claims that he became aware of his sexual orientation at 12 in a country without "sexual stimulation through fashion and advertisement" and kissed a straight man in Afghanistan, where he would likely have been beaten for such a move.

Certain EU countries have implemented psychological gay tests during the background check process for asylum seekers to determine whether candidates are lying about their sexual orientation. The UK Home Office even brought up rules in 2017, ordering to send Afghans claiming to be gay back to their homeland.