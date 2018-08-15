Italian PM: No Doubt Contractor Was Responsible For Ensuring Safety of Bridge

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte declared Wednesday a twelve-month state of emergency requested by the Liguria region. The official also added that Autostrade per l'Italia company was responsible for ensuring the safety of the collapsed bridge as it was stipulated by the concession agreement.
The Morandi Bridge in Genoa collapsed on Tuesday, burying dozens of people and cars. According to Italian police, 38 people died and at least 7 sustained serious injuries due to the incident. Over 200 emergency service workers conducted rescue operations at the site.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
