UK Doc Jailed for Filming Female Patients 'In Various States of Undress'

Dr. Thair Altaii denied three charges of voyeurism between 2008 and 2014, in relation to two female patients, but was convicted by a jury after just one hour’s deliberation.

Dr. Altaii, who used smartphones to secretly film his female patients during consultations at his surgery, will have to spend the next 14 months in jail the Daily Mail wrote.

A court in Newcastle heard evidence about how Dr. Thair Altaii hid a pair of cellphones to capture his female patients during appointments “in various states of undress” and used the images for sexual pleasure at his surgery in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear.

The married father of three was caught when a patient noticed two propped up cellphones during a consultation and informed the local police who then examined the devices and found the incriminating videos.

“They found in excess of 19,000 images of women, some clothed, others were in various states of undress and the images were apparently taken in the surgery environment. They also recovered video clips of patients being examined,” prosecutor Louise Reevell told the court.

Altaii admitted to recording nine medical consultations without patients’ permission, but claimed that he had taken the images for his own assessment and training purposes, not for sexual gratification.

The 55-year-old had denied three voyeurism charges between 2008 and 2014 in relation to two female patients and more than 300 pictures but jurors finally convicted him during a trial last month.

“You were secretly and surreptitiously recording patients without their knowledge. […] Your case is so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence can be justified,” Judge Edward Bindloss said before sentencing Altaii to 14 months behind bars.

Thair Altaii was suspended by the General Medical Council when the allegations came to light and is likely to be struck off later this year.

Altaii, of White Rocks Grove, Whitburn, South Tyneside, must also sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

