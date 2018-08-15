Register
15:43 GMT +315 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Camera

    UK Doc Jailed for Filming Female Patients 'In Various States of Undress'

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    Dr. Thair Altaii denied three charges of voyeurism between 2008 and 2014, in relation to two female patients, but was convicted by a jury after just one hour’s deliberation.

    Dr. Altaii, who used smartphones to secretly film his female patients during consultations at his surgery, will have to spend the next 14 months in jail the Daily Mail wrote.

    The TSA recently proposed an expansion of its fastlane-through-airport-security program, that would involve checking passengers’ “commercial data” - such as social media posts and recent purchases.
    © AP Photo / Haraz N. Ghanbari
    Surprise! TSA Worker Arrested for Voyeurism After Snapping Upskirt Video
    A court in Newcastle heard evidence about how Dr. Thair Altaii hid a pair of cellphones to capture his female patients during appointments “in various states of undress” and used the images for sexual pleasure at his surgery in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear.

    The married father of three was caught when a patient noticed two propped up cellphones during a consultation and informed the local police who then examined the devices and found the incriminating videos.

    “They found in excess of 19,000 images of women, some clothed, others were in various states of undress and the images were apparently taken in the surgery environment. They also recovered video clips of patients being examined,” prosecutor Louise Reevell told the court.

    Altaii admitted to recording nine medical consultations without patients’ permission, but claimed that he had taken the images for his own assessment and training purposes, not for sexual gratification.

    The 55-year-old had denied three voyeurism charges between 2008 and 2014 in relation to two female patients and more than 300 pictures but jurors finally convicted him during a trial last month.

    “You were secretly and surreptitiously recording patients without their knowledge. […] Your case is so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence can be justified,” Judge Edward Bindloss said before sentencing Altaii to 14 months behind bars.

    Thair Altaii was suspended by the General Medical Council when the allegations came to light and is likely to be struck off later this year.

    Altaii, of White Rocks Grove, Whitburn, South Tyneside, must also sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

    READ MORE: Washington Rabbi Who Filmed Women in Ritual Bath Sentenced for Voyeurism

    Related:

    Washington Rabbi Who Filmed Women in Ritual Bath Sentenced for Voyeurism
    Surprise! TSA Worker Arrested for Voyeurism After Snapping Upskirt Video
    Tags:
    female patients, hidden smartphones, doctor, voyeurism, sentence, Thair Altaii, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse